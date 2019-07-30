With increasing number of kids dying in hot cars, doctor offers tips for parents

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — Dr. Mark Zonfrillo co-authored a study looking at 15 years of incidents and deaths in and around vehicles that did not happen in crashes.

“Children being left unattended in vehicles was the single leading cause of those fatalities,” Zonfrillo said.

Zonfrillo is a pediatric emergency medicine physician at Hasbro Children’s Hospital. He says the reason these deaths occur more often among children is because they are more vulnerable to the heat.

“Their body and organs can start to shut down and that can result in very serious injury, coma or death,” he explained.

Even on a cooler day, Zonfrillo says the inside of the vehicle can quickly become dangerous.

“Even if it’s 65 or 70 degrees outside, the inside of the vehicle can get very hot within a half-hour or an hour,” Zonfrillo said.

The National Safety Council says last year was the deadliest on record in the past two decades, with 52 children dying in hot cars, up from 39 in 2016 and 42 in 2017.

Data shows 24 children have died in hot cars so far this year. One of those cases was last Friday in New York when 1-year-old twin siblings were found dead after being left in a hot car for eight hours.

Their father, Juan Rodriguez, told police he assumed he dropped them off at daycare before going to work. He was charged with manslaughter.

Zonfrillo says a change in routine or who is taking care of a child is why some of these incidents happen, but there are still things parents can do to make sure the kids aren’t left behind.

“Leave a briefcase or a purse in the backseat to remind them that the child is there, or similarly, leaving a stuffed animal or a note in the front seat,” Zonfrillo said. “Make a habit of always checking the vehicle front and back, every time you walk away from it.”

