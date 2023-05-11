EAST PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — If you’ve been having trouble breathing, well – it’s allergy season.

Dr. Russell Settipane told 12 News the pollen count is expected to triple over the next few weeks, which could be bad news for those of us with allergies. Dr. Settipane, the co-director of Allergy and Asthma Centers of Rhode Island, said there’s a high pollen count this spring due to the mild winter.

“The trees didn’t get iced late in the season, and plenty of rain, so it looks like we have a lot of pollen in the air today,” he explained.

There is a sequence of trees that pollinate from February to November here in Rhode Island, according to Dr. Settipane, and over the next few weeks, the oak trees will produce a tremendous amount of pollen.

“It’s already here, it’s just going to more than double, actually probably triple over the next two weeks,” he added.

So how can those who suffer from allergies get some relief?

“The best thing is to try to recognize what type pollen you’re allergic to because we have rough dates for when each pollen starts here,” Dr. Settipane said.

Allergists suggest any over-the-counter, non-sedating antihistamines. If you have moderate to severe symptoms, Settipane suggests drugstore nasal sprays such as a corticosteroid or antihistamine.

There may not be relief from allergy symptoms for a while, since it’s possible to have pollen in the air well into fall.