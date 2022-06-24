PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — A Supreme Court ruling on Friday is set to drastically change the health care options for pregnant women across the country for the first time in almost 50 years.

Their decision to overturn Roe v. Wade is expected to lead to abortion bans in roughly half the states in the country. The 1973 decision legalized abortion nationwide.

What does that mean for Rhode Island? Last month the R.I. Supreme Court upheld the state’s Reproductive Privacy Act.

The act was signed into law by Gov. Gina Raimondo in 2019 to protect abortion rights in case the U.S. Supreme Court overturned Roe v. Wade.

The decision came shortly after a draft of a Supreme Court opinion to overturn Roe v. Wade was leaked and published by Politico.

The R.I. Supreme Court rejected the challenge brought by Catholics for Life and others, arguing the state constitution prohibited making a law confirming the right to an abortion.