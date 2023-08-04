WESTERLY, R.I. (WPRI) — West Nile virus has been detected for the first time this year in a mosquito sample from Westerly, the Rhode Island Department of Environmental Management (DEM) said Friday.

The sample that tested positive reportedly came from a trap set on July 24 and was among 199 samples taken statewide. No human cases have been reported in the state so far this year.

Massachusetts has had 21 samples test positive for West Nile this year while Connecticut has had three positive samples.

The DEM says most people infected with West Nile don’t know they have it. Only 1 in 5 people show any symptoms, which can include a fever, headache, body aches, nausea, vomiting, swollen lymph glands, and skin rash. However, 1 in 150 people can develop a serious disease that’s sometimes fatal.

Last year, at least one reported human case of the virus in Rhode Island sent a person to the hospital. No human cases of EEE were reported in the state last year.

Rhode Islanders should take the following steps to prevent mosquito bites that cause these illnesses:

Put screens on windows and doors

Avoid being outside during sunrise and sunset

Use EPA-approved bug spray

Wear long-sleeved shirts and long pants

Remove items that collect water from around your house

Clean gutters and downspouts for proper drainage

Remove unused water from pools, trash bins, or anything that collects water