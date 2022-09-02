BOSTON (WPRI) — The Massachusetts Department of Public Health (DPH) has confirmed another human case of West Nile virus, the state’s second of the year.

The man in his 70s is believed to have been exposed in Suffolk County, the same area as the first human case reported a few weeks ago.

The DPH said the risk level for Boston, Brookline, Cambridge and Somerville is being raised from moderate to high in response to the finding.

Health officials said most people who contract the virus don’t experience symptoms, but people over 50 are at higher risk of severe disease. Symptoms, when present, include fever and flu-like illness.

Officials are reminding residents to take precautions against mosquito bites such as using bug spray, wearing long sleeves and pants, and draining standing water.

There were 11 human cases of West Nile virus in Massachusetts last year.