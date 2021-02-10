Vascular surgeon outlines new treatment for those at risk of stroke

EAST PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — Concerns about COVID-19 have prevented many patients from seeking treatment for other medical conditions, and this American Heart Month doctors are urging people to think about their heart health and possible risk for stroke.

Dr. Peter Soden, vascular surgeon with Brown Surgical Associates, said it’s crucial that people seek treatment in a timely manor.

On 12 News Now at 4 on Wednesday, Soden discussed a new procedure called TCAR, a minimally invasive surgery for high-risk patients who need carotid artery treatment.

Watch the full interview with Dr. Soden in the video above.