Vaping devices being collected on National Prescription Drug Take Back Day

EAST PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — This weekend’s National Prescription Drug Take Back Day will look different than in years past.

The United States Drug Enforcement Administration (DEA) says for the first time, it will accept vaping devices and cartridges.

The announcement comes as states across the country are taking precautionary measures against vaping, including temporary vaping related bans in Massachusetts and Rhode Island.

Normally, the event is held to dispose of expired, unused or unwanted prescription medications, no questions asked.

With the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention investigating over 1,000 cases of lung injury associated with vaping, this weekend’s event is changing its format.

In regards to prescription medications, the take back day has boasted big numbers in years past.

Last April’s take back day yielded more than 89,366 pounds of expired, unused or unwanted prescription drugs at 583 collection sites throughout New England.

Massachusetts collected over 28,117 pounds, and Rhode Island collected over 4,465 pounds.

National Prescription Drug Take Back Day takes places Saturday October 26 between 10 a.m. and 2 p.m.

The event is free of charge, and most collection sites can be found in the lobby of your local police department.