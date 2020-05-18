URI’s Couple and Family Therapy Clinic offering free support during pandemic

SOUTH KINGSTOWN, R.I. (WPRI) — Parents, children, couples and individuals struggling with the challenges of the coronavirus pandemic can get free support through the University of Rhode Island’s Couple and Family Therapy Clinic.

The clinic’s “Keeping It Together” program is offering two free telehealth video or phone sessions with advanced masters-level students skilled in conflict resolution, communication skills, parenting techniques and coping strategies.

Follow-up check-ins are also available by request, the university said, and clients can transition to more therapeutic services if necessary.

“Sometimes it just takes talking with someone who can listen and offer new perspectives and suggestions to help keep it together,” program coordinator Jaqueline Sparks said in a news release. “We are here to support you in this process.”

Nearly half of Americans say the pandemic is affecting their mental health. A wide variety of aspects have added stress to people’s lives, including increases in health and financial anxieties and parental demands and decreases in social activity and boundaries within homes.

This added stress can create conflict between couples and families and escalate the need for professional advice.

“Stresses are compounded by the current situation. With everyone being home and not having access to an outside social structure, there can be a lot more chaos,” program coordinator Gina MacClure explained. “Keeping It Together hopes to support families to achieve a little more stability by helping them create an individualized plan where each family member’s needs are met.”

Individuals, couples or families looking for support can contact the Couple and Family Therapy Clinic at (401) 874-5956.

All services are supervised by the program’s faculty members who are licensed marriage and family therapists and supervisors approved by the American Association for Marriage and Family Therapy.

RI Coronavirus Hotline: (401) 222-8022 | Work-Related Questions: (401) 462-2020 | Mental Health Assistance: (401) 414-5465

