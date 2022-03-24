HOPKINTON, R.I. (WPRI) — The University of Rhode Island’s Community First Responder Program (CFRP) is hosting an open house on opioid overdose prevention in southern Rhode Island as the area sees an increase in non-fatal overdose activity.

The event will be held at the Hope Valley Fire Department, where CFRP will distribute naloxone, a drug that can reverse the effects of an overdose. CFRP staff will also educate visitors on opioid overdose symptoms, prevention and treatment.

Visitors can drop by any time between 4 p.m. and 8 p.m.

Courtesy: URI Community First Responder Program

The R.I. Department of Health issued an alert last week for a region that surpassed its threshold of Emergency Department visits connected to opioid use. The region includes East Greenwich, West Greenwich, Exeter, Richmond and Hopkinton.

Dr. Anita Jacobson, a clinical professor at URI and CFRP’s program director, suspects the increase in opioid overdoses may have to do with the use of other substances laced with fentanyl. Some overdose cases are people who don’t know they were exposed to the powerful painkiller.

“We are seeing fentanyl in cocaine, in heroin, in counterfeit pills,” Jacobson explained. “So people who buy something that they think might be a prescription opioid or product on the street, but in fact is an adulterated product that has fentanyl in it.”

Approximately 88% of overdose deaths in Rhode Island between January and September 2021 involved opioids, according to data from the Health Department.

Since launching in February 2020, CFRP has given out more than 6,500 naloxone kits. Jacobson said Friday’s distribution event is open to everyone, not just those who know someone who suffers from substance abuse.

“We want everyone to be carrying naloxone. That’s the way that we’re going to move the needle on the overdose epidemic,” Jacobson added.

Jacobson said people who use prescription opioids are also at risk of accidentally overdosing and would benefit from learning to treat an overdose with naloxone.

“If you have opioids in the home, you should absolutely have naloxone in the home” Jacobson said. “It’s like having a fire extinguisher.”

Jacobson said even though the Health Department’s alert was for a specific region, overdoses are happening all over the state.

“No town has been spared from from the opioid epidemic,” she said.

Opponents of distributing naloxone to combat the opioid epidemic believe this will encourage drug use, but Jacobson argues that providing this antidote can lead to recovery.

“We give out naloxone because if someone overdoses and dies, they can never get into recovery,” Jacobson said.