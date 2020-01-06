URI, Butler Hospital to test retinal scanning for early detection of Alzheimer’s

KINGSTON, R.I. (WPRI) — There could be a new way to detect Alzheimer’s Disease two or more decades before a patient ever exhibits a single symptom.

It is what researchers are hoping they can find at the end of a five-year, $5 million Atlas of Retinal Imaging in Alzheimer’s Study (ARIAS) launched by The University of Rhode Island (URI) and the Memory Aging Program at Butler Hospital in Providence., along with BayCare Health System out of Florida.

Researchers are looking for 330 participants between 55 and 80 years old, ranging from very healthy and low-risk adults to people with concerns about their memory, as well as patients with mild Alzheimer’s.

“Really the point of this is to look at the eye as a window to the brain,” Asst. Professor of Neuroscience at URI Jessica Alber said.

It is the foundation of a cutting edge clinical trial created by researchers at URI using retinal scans to detect early signs of Alzheimer’s.

“We’re gonna look for some of the changes of Alzheimer’s in the retina of people in the very early stage before there’s any memory loss who may be at risk,” Director of Memory and Aging Program at Butler Hospital Stephen Salloway said.

Researchers believe, in many ways, the retina mirrors the brain.

URI Vice President of Research and Development, Peter Snyder, says the cells in the neuronal layers of the retina are the same type of cells in the brain that are attacked by the disease.

Cell changes in the retina might reflect the same changes that are happening in the brain.

“We’re treating the retina as the complex system that it is,” Snyder said.

Researchers say that doing this will provide a more cost-effective, easily accessible way to detect Alzheimer’s before the onset of symptoms than the current method of a positron emission tomography (PET) scan.

PET scans are expensive and are often done after patients become symptomatic and when drug therapies may no longer be effective in slowing the disease in its earliest stages. This can lead to the notion that Alzheimer’s treatments are ineffective.

“It’s not clear that these medications were inadequate,” Stuart Sinoff of BayCare Health System in Florida, said.

Snyder added that a large portion of the world’s population does not have access to PET scans.

“I firmly believe that if we identify people early, we intervene early, we have the hope of treating this devastating disease,” Snyder said.

Study participants would be examined four times over a three-year period.

Each visit will include an eye exam, medical history discussion, tests of how people think and how well they remember new information, retinal imaging, and measures of mood, walking and balancing, sleep habits and other types of medical information.

If you are interested in participating in this important study, think you qualify and live near Providence, you can contact the Butler Alzheimer’s Prevention Registry or call 401-455-6402.