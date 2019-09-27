Twin River takes Gov. Raimondo’s flavored e-cigarette ban one step further

LINCOLN, R.I. (WPRI) — Some Rhode Island establishments are taking Governor Gina Raimondo’s ban on the sale of flavored e-cigarette products a step further.

A spokesperson for Twin River Casino tells Eyewitness News it stopped the sale of all vaping products Thursday at its Lincoln and Tiverton locations. Vaping will still be allowed on the floor in smoking areas, according to casino reps.

The move has White Horse Vapor, a North Providence vape shop upset.

Owner Dino Baccari says Twin River is one of their largest wholesale accounts.

“There was an order that was supposed to be shipped today. They told us to hold that order, and then they later informed us that all products were being pulled from the shelves,” Baccari said Thursday.

Baccari adds for now, his business will have to comply with the ban, but they’ll continue to fight against it.

“If we didn’t believe these products were good products, we wouldn’t be putting up a fight, and neither would our customers, and neither would other people in the industry. But we know, so we’re not gonna stop,” Baccari said.

To date, the Rhode Island Department of Health has not reported any vaping-related illnesses.