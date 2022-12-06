(WPRI) — A new weight loss trend is going viral on social media, but now there’s a shortage of the diabetes medication used to do it.

The drugs Ozempic and Mounjaro are used to treat type two diabetes. The injections are shown to improve blood sugar levels and heart function, but the drug can also cause weight loss.

Influencers and celebrities on TikTok are showing off their new and improved bodies with before-and-after pictures, giving credit to the medication.

But it’s not a cheap weight loss method.

KENS 5 spoke with Dr. Stephen Ramirez who said a one-month supply of Mounjaro costs about $1,200 out-of-pocket and Ozempic costs about $875 per month.

“This is a diabetic medicine, but it is different than insulin,” he said. “It lowers your sugar, but there is a safety net so that my patients’ sugars don’t get too low.”

Dr. Ramirez hopes the medication supply catches up with the demand immediately.

“At one point I had patients waiting at least three months to get the initial medication and that was if they were paying with cash,” Dr. Ramirez said.

Both of these medications are available by prescription only.