Third vaping-related death reported in Massachusetts

BOSTON (WPRI) — A Worcester County man in his 50s has died of a vaping-related lung injury, making him the third such death reported in the state in the past month.

The man reported vaping both nicotine and THC, the Massachusetts Department of Public Health announced Wednesday. Officials said he was among the more than 200 suspected vaping-associated lung injury patients that have been reported since healthcare workers were mandated to do so starting in mid-September. Of those, 21 confirmed cases and 47 probable cases have been forwarded to the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC).

The state’s first two vaping-related deaths—a woman in her 60s from Hampshire County and a woman in her 40s from Middlesex County—were reported last month.

Gov. Charlie Baker declared a public health emergency back in September and issued a four-month ban on the sale of all vaping products and devices. In Rhode Island, Gov. Gina Raimondo ordered a temporary ban on all flavored vaping products, which was upheld by a Superior Court judge on Tuesday.