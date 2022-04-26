PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — Research from Brown University shows that getting a good night’s sleep may be even more important for students than previously thought.

Staying up late to cram for tests has become a normal part of the lives of high school and college students, but researchers from Brown University suggest that actually does more harm than good.

The study found that sleep actually helps a person absorb what they learn while they are awake. This means that the more sleep a person gets, the more time their brain has to process knowledge and skills learned while they are awake.

Lead researcher Dr. Yuka Sasaki studied two groups of people to figure out how sleep facilitates learning. They were both given a variety of tests and training, then took a 90-minute nap, and then researchers studied how much they retained.

Dr. Sasaki believes this research may encourage changes in how learning takes place in schools.

She says incorporating naps after every class might throw off the rhythm of the day, but says the study could support changing school hours so that students could sleep longer at night.