Stress from pandemic can create ‘havoc’ for people who suffer migraines, expert says

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — Around 40 million Americans have chronic migraines, and experts say stress from the pandemic and holiday season can make symptoms worse.

On 12 News Now at 4, President and Founder of the Association of Migraine Disorders, Doctor Rick Godley, explains their research to improve diagnosing and treating the disease.

“We have a hard time diagnosing this disease and it is still really hard to treat it,” Godley said.

About 50% of people don’t realize they have a migraine disease, because they believe it is just a headache, according to Godley.

“What is distinctive about migraines is that it is a full body experience,” he explained. “It is effecting many parts of the nervous system, this is what distinguishes it from a normal headache.”

Since stress is one of the major triggers for people with migraines, Godley said all the things from the pandemic add up to create “havoc” for someone who suffers from migraines.

Watch the full interview with Dr. Godley in the video above.