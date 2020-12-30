Stress from pandemic can create ‘havoc’ for people who suffer migraines, expert says

Health

by: ,

Posted: / Updated:

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — Around 40 million Americans have chronic migraines, and experts say stress from the pandemic and holiday season can make symptoms worse.

On 12 News Now at 4, President and Founder of the Association of Migraine Disorders, Doctor Rick Godley, explains their research to improve diagnosing and treating the disease.

“We have a hard time diagnosing this disease and it is still really hard to treat it,” Godley said.

About 50% of people don’t realize they have a migraine disease, because they believe it is just a headache, according to Godley.

“What is distinctive about migraines is that it is a full body experience,” he explained. “It is effecting many parts of the nervous system, this is what distinguishes it from a normal headache.”

Since stress is one of the major triggers for people with migraines, Godley said all the things from the pandemic add up to create “havoc” for someone who suffers from migraines.

Watch the full interview with Dr. Godley in the video above.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Providence

Download Mobile Apps from WPRI 12
DOWNLOAD APPS NOW: Apple App Store | Google Play Store
PINPOINT WEATHER // Quick Links:

Dan Yorke State of Mind: Dan's Daily Update

DYSOM 12/24/2020: Karl Wadensten

More Dan Yorke State of Mind

Don't Miss

Viewer Pa on WPRI.com

LIVE CAMS on WPRI.com

More Live Cams

Community Events & Happenings

More Community