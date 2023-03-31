PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — Six months in the making, Rhode Island has a new Spanish-language website.

Latino activist and radio show host Dr. Pablo Rodriguez on Friday launched “Nuestra Salud” — Our Health. The website provides resources in Spanish on medical information, including a directory of clinical trials that are ongoing in Rhode Island, a list of Spanish-speaking providers, translated medical studies and a medical encyclopedia.

Rodriguez told 12 News he was inspired to start the project after the pandemic showed him how quickly misinformation can spread via social media — particularly among the Latino community.

“People get bombarded with content that is coming from [other countries] and that has no idea what is happening in the local community,” Rodriguez said. “This site hopefully will be the source of real information for real people in Rhode Island.”

Data in 2020 showed Latinos are 57% more likely to get information on COVID-19 on social media, a problem Rodriguez said he is hoping to combat.

“We decided that it was important to create a site that would fight fire with fire, with information that is readily accessible that is readily shareable,” Rodriguez said.

Community leaders, including Lt. Gov. Sabina Matos, attended the website launch at Clínica Esperanza/Hope Clinic in Providence. Half of the proceeds from the website will be donated to the clinic.

“That way we can really battle this epidemic of misinformation that is affecting our community,” Rodriguez said.