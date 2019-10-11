1  of  3
South Kingstown mosquito sample tests positive for EEE

Health

SOUTH KINGSTOWN, R.I. (WPRI) — Rhode Island officials announced Friday that eastern equine encephalitis (EEE) was detected in the latest round of mosquito testing.

The infected sample was collected in South Kingstown and the mosquitoes were of the primarily bird-biting variety, according to the R.I. Departments of Health and Environmental Management. No other mosquito pools tested positive for EEE or West Nile virus.

While temperatures have been on the decline, the threat of these diseases typically lasts until the first hard frost (three straight hours below 32 degrees) which kills off adult mosquitoes.

As such, officials urged residents and visitors to continue protecting against mosquito bites.

Fact Sheet: Mosquito-Borne Illnesses » | Special Presentation: EEE Concerns »

Earlier this week, EEE was detected in mosquitoes trapped across the border in Seekonk.

So far this year, the virus has claimed the lives of one person in Rhode Island and three in both Massachusetts and Connecticut.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Providence

