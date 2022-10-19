EAST PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — Pharmacies are responding to a shortage of amoxicillin, one of the most commonly used antibiotics in a primary care setting to treat bacterial infections.

The Sun Chronicle first reported on Monday that some local CVS pharmacies were experiencing a shortage of amoxicillin.

Matt Blanchette, senior manager of retail communications at CVS Pharmacy, told 12 News there is not a widespread shortage of the drug.

“A few stores have seen isolated supplier product shortages of certain doses of the medication,” he explained. “We’re working with manufacturers to replenish supply as quickly as possible.”

Over the past few months, other national and international media outlets have reported shortages of amoxicillin.

Spokespeople from both Lifespan and Care New England hospital systems told 12 News they have not been impacted by an amoxicillin shortage.

Joseph Wendelken, a spokesperson for the R.I. Department of Health, said the health department recommends patients connect with their pharmacists and other healthcare providers to talk about options.

“For example, pharmacies sometimes can come up with strategies like recommending alternate drugs that are not in short supply,” Wendelken added.

The American Society of Health-System Pharmacists maintains a list of drug shortages.

12 News has reached out to other pharmacies and hospital systems to see if a shortage may be impacting their operations.