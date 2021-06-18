‘Shades for Migraine Day’ has roots in RI

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — June is Migraine and Headache Awareness Month and coming up this Monday is “Shades for Migraine Day,” a global campaign that has roots in Rhode Island.

Dr. Christopher Rhyne, a headache physician and director of clinical research at the Diamond Headache Clinic, spoke with 12 News at 4 about how to identify a migraine, how many people are impacted and where migraine research stands right now.

The full interview with Dr. Christopher Rhyne is in the video above.

Shades for Migraine Day was launched in 2017 by the Association of Migraine Disorders to raise awareness for the 40 million people who live with the disease.

Participate in Shades for Migraine Day on Monday, June 21 by posting a photo of you in sunglasses with the #ShadesforMigraine and challenge others to take part.

