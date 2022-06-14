EAST PROVIDENCE, E.I. (WPRI) — Tuesday marks World Blood Donor Day, and organizations nationwide are urging individuals to “roll up a sleeve.”

World Donor Day, observed on June 14, raises awareness across the globe of the need for a safe and stable blood supply.

In the U.S., someone needs blood every two seconds, including new moms and people suffering from sickle cell disease, cancer and accident victims.

Last month, the Rhode Island Blood Center (RIBC) announced another “blood emergency” as school breaks and increased travel caused an “alarming drop in donations.”

The overall blood supply is currently down to a two- to three-day level, RIBC said, but platelets and Types O and B are down to a one- to two-day supply. This is well below the ideal inventory of five to seven days.

Hospitals rely on a steady flow of donations, but only 3% of the U.S. population gives blood, according to America’s Blood Centers.

Blood donations typically decline in late spring and early summer, especially during holiday weeks, according to the Red Cross.

In an effort to get more donations, the RIBC is giving donors a $10 e-gift card if they donate two or more times by Sept. 10.

Additionally, patients who receive a blood transfusion now have a new way to show their appreciation to generous donors. The RIBC launched a program called “Thank the Donor,” allowing patients to send an anonymous message to blood donors.

Below is a breakdown of the different types of donations:

Whole blood

Duration: 1 hour

Donation frequency: Every 56 days, up to 6 times a year

You must be at least 16 years old in most states

You must weigh at least 110 lbs

Power Red

Duration: 1.5 hours

Donation frequency: Every 112 days, up to 3 times/year

Male donors must be at least 17 years old in most states, at least 5’1″ tall and weigh at least 130 lbs

must be at least 17 years old in most states, at least 5’1″ tall and weigh at least 130 lbs Female donors must be at least 19 years old, at least 5’5″ tall and weigh at least 150 lbs

Platelet

Duration: 2.5 hours

Donation frequency: Every 7 days, up to 24 times/year*

You must be at least 17 years old in most states

You must weigh at least 110 lbs

AB Elite Plasma