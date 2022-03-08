PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — The registered nurses at Roger Williams Medical Center in Providence voted in favor of unionizing last week.

After a 2-1 vote, the nurses will join the United Nurses and Allied Professionals (UNAP), a union that represents more than 7,000 health care workers in Rhode Island, Vermont, and Connecticut. The union will now push to negotiate a collective bargaining agreement, amid reports that Roger Williams Medical Center is for sale along with its sister facility Our Lady of Fatima Hospital.

Union organizers and nurses at Roger Williams told 12 News that “deep dissatisfaction” among staff fueled conversations to unionize. Two nurses, Claudia Johnson and Lynn Redding, both cited concerns about the safety of patients and employees, as well as what they called unfair, non-standardized wages.

Johnson said staff-to-patient ratios were bad before the pandemic, but worsened after the crisis began, with nurses being assigned twice as many patients. Nurses are also being floated, they said, which means they are assigned to units different than the ones in which they’ve been trained. For example, some psychiatric nurses have been placed in medical units, according to Redding.

“No one should be taking care of someone on a ventilator who doesn’t know how to take care of someone on a ventilator,” Johnson added.

Training for a nurse to work in a new unit can happen within the hospital, but it’s an extensive process that can take a couple of months at the very least, they said.

“If you’ve not oriented there, if you haven’t had the proper training there, it’s not a good situation for the patients,” Redding explained. “And that is something that has really concerned those of us who were fighting for the union. We need safety. It all is coming down in the long run: safety.”

Johnson and Redding also said they’ve been given mandatory overtime hours on multiple occasions, with some shifts lasting 16 or more hours.

In Rhode Island, it is illegal to force nurses to work shifts longer than 12 straight hours under a law passed in 2008. The law protects nurses who aren’t salaried or on-call surgical staff.

It does, however, make an exception during “unforeseeable emergent circumstances,” which includes public health emergencies like the COVID-19 pandemic.

CharterCARE, the state’s third-largest hospital network and owner of Roger Williams Medical Center, declined to comment on the specifics of the nurses’ allegations.

“As we have always done, we pledge to negotiate a fair and equitable contract for employees and our hospital,” CharterCARE spokesperson Otis Brown said. “As we seek to finalize a contract agreement with our nurses, our mutual commitment to make quality care for our patients a daily priority will be maintained and strengthened. We look forward to positive collaboration with the nurses’ new union.”

California-based Prospect Medical Holdings is the for-profit owner of CharterCARE. Last month, the Rhode Island attorney general’s office confirmed to Target 12 that they held a meeting “with potential Prospect buyers.” People familiar with the matter also told Target 12 that Prospect is considering two out-of-state organizations, QHR Health and The Centurion Foundation, for the sale of CharterCARE.

The Centurion Foundation declined to comment and QHR Health has not responded to a request for comment.

News of CharterCARE’s potential sale comes at a tumultuous time for hospital groups in the state: Care New England announced last week it would seek new merger partners after a failed attempt to join forces with Lifespan.

Redding said Roger Williams Medical Center hasn’t notified the nurses that it is for sale — saying they found out via 12 News — but said she feels they’re in a stronger position to deal with any change of ownership now that they’re unionized.

“If we’ve not started our collective bargaining, they need to understand that we will be bargaining for a strong contract,” Redding said.

Conversations on unionizing began six months ago and the hospital ran an aggressive campaign to convince nurses to vote against unionizing, according to Redding. The campaign included a paid consultant and mandatory meetings with the nurses.

The union will hold leadership elections, draft a constitution, and poll nurses before they begin creating the contract with UNAP. The union will represent 217 members at Roger Williams Medical Center. It already represents employees at Fatima as well.