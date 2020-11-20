RIDOH’s new podcast aims to educate, inform listeners on public health concerns

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) ─ In an effort to keep Rhode Islander’s informed on an array of local and national public health issues, the Department of Health (RIDOH) has launched a podcast featuring two of the state’s most prominent doctors.

The podcast, dubbed “Public Health Out Loud,” will star Medical Director Dr. James McDonald and Consultant Medical Director Dr. Philip Chan.

“Public health involves every issue, including COVID-19 and much more that affects everyone. Join us as we talk about public health for the public,” McDonald said. “Our goal is to provide people with information that is accessible, engaging and informative, and helps people live healthier and safer lives.”

Ok, I am VERY excited about this. @RIHEALTH has launched a weekly podcast featuring Dr. McDonald and Dr. Chan called “Public Heath Out Loud.”



The podcast has four episodes available discussing COVID-19, vaccinations and more.

Both McDonald and Chan have been at the forefront of the state’s response to the coronavirus pandemic. The podcast will also occasionally feature experts from Rhode Island’s public health community.

“We’re excited to use this new medium to try to reach a broader audience and talk to people about emerging public health trends,” Chan said. “This is one of the ways that we at RIDOH are trying to spark a conversation about how to build a healthier Rhode Island.”

Right now, there are four episodes available on topics ranging from COVID-19, vaccinations and the socioeconomic and environmental determinants of health. New episodes will be posted every Friday at 5 p.m.