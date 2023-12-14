PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — The Rhode Island Department of Health recommends that pregnant women in the East Bay take an ambulance to the hospital when they are in labor rather than trying to get there themselves.

Emergency vehicles have been given the OK to travel westbound on the Washington Bridge, unlike personal vehicles, despite the closure of I-195 West.

RIDOH said women in labor who have consulted with their healthcare professional can get an ambulance by calling 911.

The westbound side of the Washington Bridge, which carries tens of thousands of vehicles per day over the Seekonk River, was abruptly shut down by RIDOT on Monday for emergency repairs.

The sudden closure caused widespread confusion and congestion not just on I-195, but in the surrounding area as drivers tried to navigate through the detours.

Two bypass lanes are expected to open this weekend, putting both directions of travel on the eastbound side of the highway, according to the Rhode Island Department of Transportation.

RIDOH plans to provide additional updates as traffic patterns over the bridge change.