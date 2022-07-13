PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — At least three Rhode Island residents have now tested positive for monkeypox, according to the R.I. Department of Health.

Health Department spokesperson Joseph Wendelken says the federal government is using a very specific formula for allocating doses of the vaccine to states and Rhode Island has received a “very small amount.”

“Because of Rhode Island’s size and other factors related to historical data on sexually transmitted infections, we have been allocated much less vaccine than other states,” Wendelken told 12 News.

The JYNNEOS vaccine, an FDA-licensed vaccine indicated for prevention of smallpox and monkeypox, can be given before or after exposure to help prevent infection. Rhode Island has received roughly 70 doses.

Massachusetts was one of 10 United States jurisdictions that recently received doses of the vaccine. Last week, more than 2,000 doses arrived and were distributed to health care providers.

Wendelken says Rhode Island has only been allocated enough to vaccinate close contacts at this time, noting that a close contact for someone exposed to monkeypox is different than a close contact of someone exposed to COVID-19.

According to the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), people who may have been exposed to monkeypox include:

Those who are aware that one of their sexual partners in the past two weeks has been diagnosed with monkeypox

The United States’ first reported case was a Massachusetts man back in May. At the time, the Department of Public Health said the man had just returned from a trip to Canada.

Rhode Island disclosed its first probable case on June 9, when the Health Department said a man in his 30s tested positive for an orthopox virus.

Dr. Philip Chan, a consultant medical director at the Health Department, and also the medical director of the only publicly funded sexually transmitted diseases (STD) clinic in Rhode Island, says currently, the risk is low to Rhode Islanders.

“We do anticipate that we probably will see more cases in the future and are working to educate the public about what monkeypox is and what you can do to protect yourself,” Chan said.

Chan says the three Rhode Islanders with confirmed cases are all doing well.

The CDC reports to date, there have been at least 929 cases of monkeypox reported this year. There have been no deaths connected to the outbreak, as monkeypox is rarely fatal.

Wendelken said in the interest of privacy, the Health Department is not providing specific demographic detail on the cases or close contacts of those cases in Rhode Island.

Even though it is not considered a sexually transmitted infection, the CDC notes that monkeypox can spread during intimate physical contact between people.

Early data suggests gay, bisexual, and other men who have sex with men make up a high number of current cases. However, health officials emphasized that anyone can get monkeypox if they have close personal contact with someone who has symptoms of the virus.

At the end of June, the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services (HHS) announced an enhanced nationwide vaccination strategy to mitigate the spread of monkeypox. This included vaccinating and protecting those at risk of contracting monkeypox, in addition to prioritizing vaccines for areas with the highest numbers of cases.

Initially, HHS said it was providing 296,000 doses of the JYNNEOS vaccine and would immediately make 56,000 doses available, followed by an additional 240,000 doses.

A few days later, HHS announced it had ordered an additional 2.5 million doses and stated that deliveries would begin arriving at the Strategic National Stockpile (SNS) later this year and would continue through early 2023.

According to the HHS, the SNS also has other vaccines and treatment options to combat monkeypox.

The country’s stockpile also includes more than 100 million doses of ACAM2000, an FDA-approved vaccine used to prevent smallpox.

Additionally, the SNS has more than 1.7 million treatment courses of the smallpox antiviral drug TPOXX, which can be used to treat individuals with monkeypox under an appropriate regulatory mechanism.

Wendelken tells 12 News while the state is not also receiving the ACAM vaccine, it does have TPOXX for those with confirmed monkeypox cases.

“We have a small number of courses prepositioned in Rhode Island, and can get more relatively quickly as needed,” Wendelken added.