RI tops list of healthiest state for U.S. women and children

Health

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) – Rhode Island ranked #1 in America’s Health Rankings for women and children in 2019, according to the United Health Foundation.

According to the study, Rhode Island had a low percentage of uninsured female residents, low child mortality rate, low teen suicide rate and a high percentage of prenatal care for women before the third trimester.

The study found smoking among Rhode Island women ages 18-44 decreased 33%, from 18.1% to 12.2% and teen births decreased 28%, from 15.8 to 11.4 births every year per 1,000 Rhode Island female residents ages 15-19 during the past three years.

Four of the five other New England states rounded out the top five of the rankings list, with Massachusetts, New Hampshire, Vermont and Connecticut respectively. Maine was ranked #16 on the list.

