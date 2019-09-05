RI to conduct aerial spraying amid increasing risk of mosquito-borne illnesses

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — In an effort to prevent the spread of mosquito-borne illnesses, the state will be conducting aerial spraying for the first time since 1996.

The Rhode Island Departments of Health and Environmental Management (DEM) said aerial spraying will take place Thursday in three locations, including:

Valley Marsh area surrounding Lincoln, Cumberland and Central Falls

Chapman Swamp in Westerly

South Branch of the Pawtuxet River in West Warwick

So far this year, there have been four detections of eastern equine encephalitis (EEE) in Rhode Island – including in Central Falls and Westerly – and one detection of West Nile Virus in Tiverton.

A West Warwick resident also became the first person since 2010 to contract EEE in the state. The diagnosis came a week after a Fairhaven woman died after contracting EEE.

Health officials said the product being sprayed in the three designated areas is a”granular larvicide” that poses no risk to humans.

The threat of mosquito-borne illnesses typically lasts until the first hard frost in mid-October.

The Massachusetts Department of Public Health has been spraying for mosquitoes in several communities labeled moderate and critical risks.

The Department of Health also said the recommendation of “smart scheduling” of events will remain in place for the remainder of mosquito season.