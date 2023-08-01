A sign marks the entrance to the federal Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. (David Goldman, File/AP)

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — The U.S. Centers for Disease Control (CDC) has awarded the Ocean State $915,000 to develop a new suicide prevention program for high-risk populations.

Gov. Dan McKee said the new program will be “data-driven” and will specifically target working-aged men and first responders, as well as military personnel and veterans. Those populations are more likely to take their own lives, according to the state.

“Here in Rhode Island, we recognize that suicide is a public health crisis, and it’s on all of us to be part of the solution,” McKee said.

Statewide data indicates that Rhode Island averaged 120 suicide deaths per year between 2012 and 2021. In 2021 alone, 121 Rhode Islanders died by suicide, which is 22 more than the year prior, according to the data.

“This is part of a strategic plan to help reduce the risk of suicide across the state and ensure people in crisis have access to the comprehensive mental and behavioral health care and support they need, when they need it,” said Sen. Jack Reed, who helped champion legislation that designated 988 as a national suicide prevention and mental health crisis hotline. “We want everyone to know that they are not alone. Help is available and evidence-based programs like this can make a world of difference.”

The goal of the new program is to reduce the number of suicides by 10% over the next five years, according to McKee.