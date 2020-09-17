RI medical director: ‘There is a way to trick or treat safely’

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — Rhode Island Department of Health Medical Director Dr. James McDonald said although Halloween may look different this year, it will still be possible, echoing Gov. Gina Raimondo’s sentiments on Wednesday.

McDonald suggested bringing hand sanitizer while trick or treating and making sure to stay six feet apart from children from other households.

“I don’t think it’s going to be a hard thing to add into the occasion,” McDonald said. “Wear a mask underneath your Halloween mask.”

He said that his family has decided to put candy out on their front porch for trick or treaters, asking children only take one.

“Trick or treating is normally an outdoor phenomenon and I think that is a positive thing,” he said.

McDonald did warn about going in apartment buildings, since they are inside, suggesting people place candy outside their door.

He also expressed concern over comments made Wednesday by Dr. Robert Redfield, the director of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. Redfield told lawmakers that face masks are better at protecting against COVID-19 than a vaccine would be.

McDonald said he’s, “not really sure where he’s coming from with that.”

“We don’t have a vaccine yet,” he said. “We don’t know how effective they are going to be.”

McDonald also used it as an opportunity to again emphasize the importance of wearing a face mask.

“One important point I would agree with is a face mask is really important and it’s how I show you that I value you,” McDonald said.

Coronavirus: Coverage and Resources

RI Coronavirus Hotline: (401) 222-8022 | Work-Related Questions: (401) 462-2020 | Mental Health Assistance: (401) 414-5465

Coronavirus: Latest Headlines