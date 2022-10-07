PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — Rhode Island leaders and researchers met for a breakfast and discussion panel Friday morning about cancer research in the state and the recent success of biomarker testing to fight the disease.

The annual event, hosted by the American Cancer Society Cancer Action Network (ACS CAN), focused on innovation, personalized medicine and access to treatment.

“Rhode Island is home to continued progress towards lifesaving discoveries,” said Cori Chandler, spokesperson for ACS CAN in Rhode Island. “Advancements in medical research have unleashed new and improved therapies that are revolutionizing cancer care.”

Biomarker testing, one of the latest forms of personalized treatment, has found success in Rhode Island hospitals.

The testing is a way to look for genes, proteins, and other substances that can provide information about cancer, according to the National Cancer Institute (NCI).

“Each person’s cancer has a unique pattern of biomarkers,” NCI’s website states. “Some biomarkers affect how certain cancer treatments work. Biomarker testing may help you and your doctor choose a cancer treatment for you.”

The panelists also said that curing cancer is also a public policy effort.

“Cancer-fighting public policies such as improved access to care and sustained investments in medical research help ensure our innovation ecosystem stays strong and helps improve health equity, ensuring all patients and families receive the care they need,” said Amber Herting of the American Cancer Society.