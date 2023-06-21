PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — CODAC Behavioral Healthcare will soon have a new integrated care center and headquarters.

Officials say the future facility will include a corporate office, a pharmacy, and a “welcoming community space” to provide services such as primary care, psychiatric and mental health treatment, and treatment for substance abuse disorders.

U.S. Senators Jack Reed and Sheldon Whitehouse helped secure $1.59 million in funding for the facility and were there for a groundbreaking ceremony on Tuesday.

“In each of their several locations, CODAC serves over 3,000 Rhode Islanders at a time when there is a crisis in mental health, a crisis in addiction, a crisis that needs direct service, and that’s what CODAC supplies,” Reed said.

“This is a first-class facility. This is a first-class operation,” Whitehouse added. “This is about providing services at a first-rate level to the people who need it.”

The center is slated to open later this year.