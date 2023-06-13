PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — Rhode Island lawmakers passed legislation Tuesday that would improve protocols statewide when it comes to early recognition and treatment of patients suffering from sepsis.

The family of Gianna Cirella has led the charge to get the bill passed for the past four years. The Warwick teenager died in 2017 from sepsis following a bout of pneumonia.

Tara Cirella tells 12 News her daughter died less than a month after first feeling ill.

“Her sepsis was not caught early enough because somebody didn’t know what sepsis looked like,” Tara explained.

Sepsis is described as a life-threatening organ dysfunction caused by the body’s extreme response to an infection.

Following the tragic loss, Tara vowed she’d make a change to the health care system in an attempt to save the lives of others in her daughter’s memory.

Tara and her husband were there Tuesday, along with other parents who have lost their children to sepsis, as the R.I. House voted in favor of the bill, which is now heading to Gov. Dan McKee’s desk.

The @RIHouseofReps has passed a bill that implements better training for healthcare workers to notice the signs and symptoms of sepsis



In the gallery are Gianna Cirella’s parents who started work on this legislation exactly four years ago today. @wpri12 pic.twitter.com/lCFBh0dpzx — Amanda Pitts (@AmandaPittsTV) June 13, 2023

“Everybody in hospitals, free standing clinics, pediatrician offices, EMS … everybody will have the same level of training and education about sepsis and the warning signs,” she said.

While there are still a few hurdles left, Tara feels a sense of closure.

“It’s [Gianna’s] finale, and I made her a promise that I would make it better for other people, so I feel like I’m kind of fulfilling my promise,” Tara explained. “I got to a milestone and I’m not alone. We have a lot of kids who are watching us from heaven, so we have a lot of people to make proud.”

If signed into law, the bill would take effect upon passage.