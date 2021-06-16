RI hospital to administer world’s first infusion of newly FDA approved Alzheimer’s drug

In this 2019 photo provided by Biogen, a researcher works on the development of the medication aducanumab in Cambridge, Mass. On Monday, June 7, 2021, the Food and Drug Administration approved aducanumab, the first new drug for Alzheimer’s disease in nearly 20 years, disregarding warnings from independent advisers that the much-debated treatment hasn’t been shown to help slow the brain-destroying disease. (Biogen via AP)

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — The world’s first infusion of a recently federally approved Alzheimer’s drug is taking place in one of the Rhode Island hospitals where it was first tested in a clinical trial.

The drug, Aducanumab, which will go by the brand name Aduhelm, was given full approval by the U.S. Food & Drug Administration last week.

The treatment is a monthly intravenous infusion, intended to slow cognitive decline in people with mild memory and thinking problems.

Aduhelm is also the first new Alzheimer’s drug in 18 years.

Should the drug arrive on time, the world’s first infusion is scheduled to take place late Wednesday morning at Butler Hospital in Providence.

Join us Wed at 9 a.m. via Facebook Live to watch a press conference regarding the world's first infusion of the history-making Alzheimer's drug, Aduhelm (aducanumab).



Learn more about the Memory and Aging Program: https://t.co/BKKmvyAr8y — Butler Hospital (@ButlerHospital) June 15, 2021

Rhode Island played a big role in getting the Alzheimer’s drug approved, contributing one of the largest number of participants enrolled in clinical studies at both Butler Hospital and Rhode Island Hospital.

Dr. Stephen Salloway, director of neurology and the Memory and Aging Program at Butler Hospital, said participants at Butler “were involved from the beginning.”

“It’s been since 2013 with this medicine,” Salloway told 12 News last week.

He said many of those patients remained stable on active treatment “for years.”

12 news spoke to Salloway last October for the award-winning 12 on 12 Digital Original, which revealed how The War on Alzheimer’s is being waged on several fronts. 12 News Anchor Mike Montecalvo introduced viewers to some of those affected by Alzheimer’s and a local doctor who’s hopeful that a cure will be found.

At the time, Dr. Salloway told 12 News researchers were “on the verge of a breakthrough.” With the recent approval of the monthly infusion, Salloway believes it will bring Alzheimer’s patients and their caregivers hope.

“I think this is a turning point,” Salloway said.

Salloway added the drug targets one of the core components of Alzheimer’s disease, the so-called amyloid plaques that buildup early in the disease.

“It gets into the brain at low doses, it binds to the amyloid plaque, which builds up in the brain,” Salloway said. “It breaks it up, and then it helps to clear it.”

Salloway says the main benefit is slowing down memory loss.

“Definitely with a progressive illness like Alzheimer’s, buying time early on in the disease is really important,” he said.

While Aducanumab’s approval is a huge win, Salloway says he only wants to build on the research.

“We want to develop blood tests that can see if you’re building up plaques in the brain, we’re very close to that. We need people to volunteer for that,” Salloway said. “So, it’s just the beginning of a whole new era.”

The treatment has been debated over the years, and Salloway acknowledges the medicine has had what he calls “a bumpy course.”

The FDA approval is controversial because previous studies have found reducing the amyloid plaque did not necessarily help patients with Alzheimer’s.

Salloway said a small initial trial of the drug was positive, but when the drug went to two larger trials in 2019, Massachusetts drugmaker Biogen halted them after disappointing results suggested the drug would not meet its goal of slowing mental and functional decline in Alzheimer’s patients.

However, the company reversed course months later, after another look at one study showed the drug was effective in higher doses.

“My view is, the totality of the evidence and having had lots of experience with 65 people on it for years, that there’s enough benefit for it to warrant approval, and I think it really will move, accelerate the field forward,” Salloway said.

A Phase 4 trial to confirm the drug’s benefits is expected to last several years, which could result in the FDA approval being revoked.

The full approval is only for those considered to have mild cognitive impairment.

Alzheimer’s disease affects more than 6 million Americans, including 24,000 Rhode Islanders 65 years and older, along with 38,000 caregivers.

According to the Rhode Island Chapter of the Alzheimer’s Association, the number of Rhode Islanders living with the disease is expected to increase to 27,000 by the year 2025.