PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — The R.I. Department of Health is urging everyone to be vigilant around bats amid an increase in Rhode Islanders needing rabies immunizations.

The state is having an “unprecedented bat season,” according to the Health Department, with 200 people needing to get rabies postexposure prophylaxis treatment.

The Health Department urged residents to call either (401) 222-2577 Monday through Friday from 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. or (401) 276-8046 after hours for guidance on whether a captured bat should be tested prior to being released.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) said bats are one of the most commonly reported rabid animals nationwide, and are the leading cause of rabies deaths in Americans.

It’s impossible to tell whether a bat is rabid just by looking at it, according to the CDC, which is why laboratory testing is necessary.

Though infected bats may not show any signs of rabies, the CDC said there are some telltale signs that testing is needed.

The CDC said the following behaviors are indicative of a rabid bat:

Bats that are active during the daytime or found in unusual places

Grounded bats that are unable to fly or can be easily approached

Anyone who finds a bat in their home should not attempt to capture it without protecting themselves from potential exposure.

