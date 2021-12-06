RI has 1st human case of Jamestown Canyon virus since 2013

In this Wednesday, Jan. 27, 2016 photo, Aedes aegypti mosquitoes sit in a petri dish at the Fiocruz institute in Recife, Pernambuco state, Brazil. The mosquito is a vector for the proliferation of the Zika virus spreading throughout Latin America. New figures from Brazil’s Health Ministry show that the Zika virus outbreak has not caused as many confirmed cases of a rare brain defect as first feared. (AP Photo/Felipe Dana)

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (AP) — Rhode Island public health officials have confirmed the state’s first human case of the Jamestown Canyon virus since 2013.

The state Department of Health said in a statement Monday that the person who tested positive for the mosquito-borne virus is a resident of Kent County in their 50s.

The person has been discharged from the hospital and is recovering.

“Although we are no longer in mosquito season in Rhode Island, these recently confirmed cases of JCV and WNV are a reminder that a few simple precautions can help you stay healthy and safe when you are outdoors spending quality time with family and friends,” R.I. Department of Health Director Nicole Alexander-Scott said.

“While mosquitoes may no longer be biting after the first hard frost, Rhode Islanders are reminded that we are not ‘out of the woods’ with ticks, which can continue to bite and spread diseases like Lyme Disease, even in winter,” she continued.

The virus can cause fever, muscle aches, headaches and fatigue that can progress to meningitis or encephalitis.

The Health Department also confirmed the state’s second human case of West Nile virus this year in a resident of Washington County in their 60s.

The state’s first human case of West Nile virus since 2018 was reported back in October