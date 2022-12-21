BOSTON (WPRI) — The Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) is awarding the state of Rhode Island just over $3 million in reimbursements for “COVID technology costs.”

The funding will go to the Rhode Island Department of Health (RIDOH) for the technology it used to prevent the spread of COVID-19 between April and June of this year.

RIDOH used measures such as using technology to warn and update the public, purchasing products to help with case investigation and outbreak response, creating quarantine spaces, and testing.

This brings the grants awarded by FEMA to the state for COVID-related expenses to almost $583 million.

“Providing resources for our partners on the front lines of the pandemic fight is critical to their success, and our success as a nation,” said FEMA Region 1 Regional Administrator Lori Ehrlich.