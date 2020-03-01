RI’s first presumptive coronavirus case confirmed; risk to most is ‘still low’

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — A man in his mid-40s who returned to Rhode Island last weekend after traveling to Italy has been identified as Rhode Island’s first presumptive case of novel coronavirus, but the risk to most residents remains “very low,” officials said Sunday.

Gov. Gina Raimondo and R.I. Department of Health Director Dr. Nicole Alexander-Scott held a noontime news conference to provide details on the local impact of the epidemic, shortly after the health department announced the discovery. Massachusetts already has one confirmed case.

“We are prepared for this,” Raimondo said, saying efforts to get ready have been ongoing for weeks. She urged residents to remain calm, keep informed, wash their hands and stay home if they feel sick. (The governor also canceled a scheduled trip to Virginia to campaign for presidential hopeful Mike Bloomberg ahead of Super Tuesday.)

“We are not seeing widespread community transmission in Rhode Island, and that means the general level of risk for Rhode Islanders is still low,” Alexander-Scott said. She added that the risk is “very low for someone who is a contact of a contact” — that is, for someone who came in contact with another person who came in contact with the coronavirus patient.

Alexander-Scott provided limited details about the patient, who is being treated in an unidentified hospital. The man’s family members have self-quarantined and have not come down with the novel virus, also known as COVID-19.

She said about 40 people who have been in contact with the patient — who did not go to work after returning — are being alerted. They will be quarantined and monitored for 14 days. The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) is tracking down the other passengers who were on the patient’s return flight from Italy.

The patient is not one of the roughly two dozen Rhode Islanders who were already announced as having self-quarantined as a precaution.

Raimondo said she has not spoken directly to Vice President Mike Pence, who is now leading the Trump administration’s coronavirus efforts, but said her office has been in touch with the White House. She also said Rhode Island’s congressional delegation is working to advance a bill that will provide funding to assist states with the response.

The State Health Laboratories have been working to develop the capacity to test for the virus in Rhode Island, which led to this first case being identified. Each “presumptive” case must still be confirmed by the CDC, according to the health department.

While the availability and reliability of CDC tests has been a concern nationwide, Alexander-Scott indicated Rhode Island currently has enough test kits, but is using them judiciously.

Health experts are urging anyone showing symptoms of coronavirus — fever, cough, shortness of breath — to contact a doctor and call ahead before going to a doctor’s office. Alexander-Scott urged residents who feel ill but able to stay home to do so in order to reduce stress on hospitals.

Experts say you can help prevent its spread, and the spread of other viruses, by washing your hands, covering your coughs and sneezes, avoid touching your eyes, nose and mouth, keep surfaces clean, and get your flu shot.

Like a viral version of milk and bread, the hand sanitizer shelf at a local supermarket is empty. pic.twitter.com/zTtU0eU7Vi — Tim White (@TimWhiteRI) March 1, 2020

Ted Nesi, Alexandra Leslie, Kim Kalunian and Eli Sherman contributed to this report.

Coronavirus: Latest Headlines