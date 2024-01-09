PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — The Rhode Island Department of Health has reached a settlement in a lawsuit over mask requirements in schools.

The lawsuit was filed in 2021 by parents of students who had to wear masks at school during the height of the COVID-19 pandemic.

12 News obtained a copy of the dismissal of the lawsuit, which says that both sides agreed to terms. Going forward, the Health Department must publicize its rationale and seek public comment before it can issue any future masking mandates.

R.I. Department of Health spokesperson Joseph Wendelken said there are “no plans to reimplement any masking requirement in Rhode Island schools” at this time. He also defended the department’s decision to do so during the pandemic.

“During an unprecedented public health crisis, masking prevented hospitalizations and it saved lives in Rhode Island,” Wendelken said. “This was especially true for Rhode Islanders more vulnerable to severe illness.”

No costs or fees were assessed to those on either side of the lawsuit.