EAST PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — The Rhode Island Department of Health has scheduled new monkeypox vaccination clinics for eligible Rhode Islanders.

The clinics are free and do not require health insurance, according to officials.

The Health Department said it’s secured ample supply of the vaccine and those who are eligible should get vaccinated.

“While the risk of monkeypox for most Rhode Islanders continues to be low, we are doing everything we can to ensure that people who are eligible to be vaccinated can access vaccine,” Gov. Dan McKee said.

