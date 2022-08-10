PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — As the state of Rhode Island works to obtain more doses of the monkeypox vaccine, people looking to get it can let the Department of Health know they’re interested.

Similar to what it did in the early days of COVID-19 vaccine distribution, the Health Department has launched a Monkeypox Vaccine Interest Notification List. Residents can submit their information, and the Health Department says it will reach out when an appointment is available.

The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) says the risk of getting monkeypox is low for most people, but it can be contracted through skin-to-skin contact with an infected person.

The CDC’s map of cases shows the country is up to nearly 9,500 confirmed cases since the outbreak started in May. Rhode Island had 31 cases as of Wednesday, according to the CDC, while Massachusetts had 174 and Connecticut had 49.