RI compiles socioeconomic, environmental data in effort to improve health

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — A new legislative report examines data on a variety of topics, from tree canopy cover to voter turnout, in an effort to eliminate health inequality in Rhode Island.

“More than 80 percent of our health is determined by factors outside of the clinical setting,” explained Larry Warner, who co-chairs the state’s Commission on Health Advocacy and Equity. “So as much as access to affordable and culturally congruent care is important, the social determinants of health included in the report are even more so important.”

Warner’s co-chair, Cynthia Roberts, said it’s more cost-effective for the state to spend money trying to address the root causes of health issues rather than individual problems.

“It basically gets us on the same page across sectors,” she said. “It basically gives us a campfire that we can all sit around and say these are the things that matter.”

Click here to see the data sets and trends in your community.