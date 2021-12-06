RI Blood Center puts call out to donors as supply drops to ‘critical levels’

Health

by:

Posted: / Updated:

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — For the third time this year, the Rhode Island Blood Center (RIBC) announced a “blood emergency” on Monday, saying its current supply is down to a one- to two-day inventory.

While that’s well below the ideal standard of a seven-day supply, the RIBC is concerned it will only get worse with holiday travel, winter weather, and the ongoing pandemic causing fewer donations.

That’s why the RIBC and health care officials are calling on Rhode Islanders to step up and donate.

Phyllis Dennery, MD, FAAP, Pediatrician-in-Chief and Medical Director of Hasbro Children’s Hospital, said blood is essential to providing “the most advanced pediatric medical care to our young patients.”

“Hasbro has the only Pediatric Intensive Care Unit in Rhode Island and is staffed around the clock,” Dennery said. “If we all do our part by donating blood, we will make a real difference to ensure that we are ready for any emergency.”

Beau Tompkins, the RIBC’s executive director, said blood centers nationwide have yet to recover from shortages caused by the pandemic, and the emergence of the omicron variant is leading to further uncertainty.

“In a normal year, winter is a difficult time to maintain the blood supply,” Tompkins said. “Normally, October and November are a time where we build our inventory in anticipation of these challenges, but this year is especially dire without a solid inventory pre-holiday and the news of a new variant.”

The RIBC issued a reminder that donating blood only takes an hour, and they are taking extra precautions to prevent the spread of the coronavirus.

Those looking to make a donation can schedule an appointment on the RIBC’s website.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Providence

PINPOINT WEATHER // Quick Links:

Dan Yorke State of Mind

DYSOM 12/3/2021: Rep. Brandon Potter, (D) District 16

More Dan Yorke State of Mind

Don't Miss

LIVE CAMS on WPRI.com

More Live Cams
Viewer Pa on WPRI.com

Community Events & Happenings

More Community