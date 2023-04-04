PROVIDENCE, R.I (WPRI) — The Rhode Island Blood Center (RIBC) is partnering with The Tomorrow Fund this April to encourage people to make donations.

After RIBC announced its first blood emergency of 2023, the two organizations teamed up as a way of “doubling lifesaving efforts in the community.”

For each donation from April 7–16, RIBC will donate a dollar to the nonprofit which helps children battling cancer and their families.

“The need for blood is constant. No one knows that better than the children and families who are supported and cared for by The Tomorrow Fund clinic at Hasbro Children’s Hospital,” RIBC Marketing and Communications Manager Caitlin Grimaldi-Flick said in a news release. “It takes less than an hour of your time to donate, but these products can be life-changing for these patients.”

The center said it provides roughly 18,000 units of blood to Hasbro Children’s Hospital each year and must collect 250 donations a day to serve patients there and at other hospitals.

“By booking an appointment, you will help play a role in building a diverse blood supply,” Grimaldi-Frick added. “Donors can also help The Tomorrow fund in their mission to help local families through this promotion. It’s a win-win for two community-based organizations.”

Visit RIBC.org or call (401) 453-8383 to make an appointment.