PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — The Rhode Island Blood Center (RIBC) once again announced a blood emergency on Tuesday as the summer season brings an “alarming drop in donations.”

The overall blood supply is currently down to a one- to two-day level, RIBC said, which is well below the ideal inventory of five to seven days.

“It is especially hard to recover from back-to-back traumas or high usage cases in the summer months when inventory tends to be at its most challenging levels,” said Jacqueline Gatlin, RIBC’s director of hospital services.

As a way to encourage donors to book an appointment, RIBC is bringing back its popular “Pint for a Pint” campaign for a fourth year. When someone gives a pint of blood, they’ll receive a pint of beer at one of eight participating breweries across the state.

“At this time, there is no substitute for human blood, and we encourage people to roll up their sleeves to donate and help save a life,” said Caitlin Grimaldi Flick, RIBC’s marketing and communications manager. “We are grateful for our participating breweries teaming up with RIBC to raise awareness during a difficult time of year for blood donations.”

The RIBC is also reminding residents that until Sept. 10, donors will receive a $10 e-gift card if they donate two or more times.