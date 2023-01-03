PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — January is National Blood Donor Month, and the Rhode Island Blood Center (RIBC) is using the opportunity to give people some extra incentive to donate during a “critical time” of need.

The RIBC said the ongoing “tripledemic” of the flu, RSV, and COVID-19 has caused an increase in cancellations and missed appointments for blood donations. As a result, the center currently has a 2-3 day blood supply, which is below the ideal level of 5-7 days.

“Now, more than ever, it’s important that healthy individuals consider rolling up their sleeves to potentially save three lives,” said Jacqueline Gatlin, RIBC’s Director of Hospital Services.

Some donations go toward cancer patients undergoing treatment, including those at Hasbro Children’s Hospital, according to Gatlin. She also said it’s vital to have a stable blood supply in the event of an emergency.

“On average, every 2 seconds someone is in need of blood. Hospitals and patients rely on donors to receive lifesaving treatments,” added Caitlin Grimaldi-Flick, RIBC’s marketing and communications manager. “It is essential that first-time and lapsed donors also consider donating. They can help in our efforts to build and maintain a stable blood supply.”

In honor of National Blood Donor Month, the RIBC said all donors from Jan. 5 through Jan. 31 will be entered into weekly drawings for a chance to win an Apple or Google Watch.

Visit RIBC.org or call 800-283-8385 to make an appointment.