RI Blood Center facing shortage due to active flu season

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — Blood centers across the country say they’re experiencing a shortage and flu season is to blame.

Centers are looking for donations of all different types of blood but as of right now, there’s a critical shortage of O negative – the universal donor.

The Rhode Island Blood Center’s Kara LeBlanc says since so many people are coming down with colds and the flu, there’s been a dip in donations.

“There’s no shortage of people who need them for cancer and so many other things, so there can’t be a shortage of platelet donors who are giving,” LeBlanc said. “What we need is more people to try a platelet donation.”

A single platelet donation can produce severable transfusable units while it takes about five whole blood donations to make up a single transfusable unit of platelets, according to the American Red Cross.

“With Rhode Island seeing elevated flu activity and many blood donors not healthy enough to give, now is a perfect time for people who are well to consider making this life-saving gift,” R.I. Department of Health Director Dr. Nicole Alexander-Scott said.

“In Rhode Island alone, someone needs a blood transfusion every two seconds,” she continued. “By giving blood, you have the power to save a life!”

Experts say some centers only have a three-day supply of O positive and O negative blood types.

In light of the critical need for blood, the American Red Cross is giving away a trip to Super Bowl LIV to someone who donates blood between Jan. 1-19. Click here for more information.

To find a center or blood drive in your area, visit ribc.org. You can also call or text (401) 453-8383 and the scheduling team will help you find a date, time and location that works best for you.

