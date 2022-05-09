PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — The Rhode Island Blood Center (RIBC) once again announced a “blood emergency” on Monday as school breaks and increased travel have caused an “alarming drop in donations.”

The overall blood supply is currently down to a two- to three-day level, RIBC said, but platelets and types O and B are down to a one- to two-day supply. This is well below the ideal inventory of five to seven days.

“This time of year can always be difficult for the blood supply,” said Beau Tompkins, senior executive director of the RI and CT Blood Centers.

RIBC announced a blood emergency three times in 2021.

Hospitals rely on a steady flow of donations, but only 3% of the U.S. population gives blood, according to America’s Blood Centers.

Roughly one in seven hospital admissions require a blood transfusion, RIBC said. Those in need include: accident, burn, or trauma victims, cancer patients, transplant recipients, surgery patients, and chronically transfused patients suffering from sickle cell disease or thalassemia.

“We highly encourage all who are able to please donate today to help us meet this critical need in our community,” Tompkins added.

The Connecticut Blood Center also announced a blood emergency on Monday.