RI begins second round of aerial mosquito spraying

EAST PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — The state’s latest efforts to combat mosquito-borne illness in Rhode Island are now underway.

The state’s second round of aerial spraying began Wednesday evening, with two planes taking to the sky to simultaneously treat two areas the Department of Environmental Management (DEM) that are “critical risk” for eastern equine encephalitis (EEE).

The spraying began around 6:30 p.m. Wednesday and will continue until roughly 4 a.m. Thursday morning. It was initially supposed to take place Monday evening but was postponed due to rain.

The two areas targeted include all of West Warwick and parts of surrounding communities (Cranston, Warwick, Scituate, Coventry, East Greenwich and West Greenwich) and one in the southwest part of the state (Westerly, Hopkinton, Richmond, South Kingstown and Charlestown).

State Mosquito Advisory For Wednesday, Sept. 25 – Second Round Of Spraying Set For Tonight, Weather Permitting

Operations are expected to be conducted between the hours of 6:30 PM and 4 AM Thursday, September 26.https://t.co/XNfM4mKivq pic.twitter.com/jTohCH9rnB — Rhode Island DEM (@RhodeIslandDEM) September 25, 2019

This season has seen a significant increase in human cases of EEE in Southern New England.

Rhode Island has had three reported human cases of EEE and one death this year. In Massachusetts, there have been 11 reported human cases of EEE with four resulting in death. Connecticut recently reported its second EEE death.

The threat of mosquito-borne illness typically lasts until the first hard frost, which is usually in mid-to-late October in Southern New England. The DEM is urging everyone to continue to take precautions against mosquitoes until then.