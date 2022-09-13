PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — Lifespan announced Tuesday that it’s extending visiting hours at Rhode Island Hospital from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. daily.

The hospital will still limit visitors to two at a time and require masks. All visitors must also attest they do not have COVID-19 symptoms, according to Lifespan.

“By expanding visiting hours, while maintaining the two-person limit of visitors per patient, we hope to better serve our families and visitors, while still ensuring the safest environment for all,” the hospital said Tuesday in a statement.

Visitation hours at the Behavioral Health Unit will continue to be from 4 p.m. to 6 p.m. Hasbro Children’s Hospital will allow two visitors at a time between 8 a.m. and 7 p.m.

For the full visitation guidelines, visit Lifespan’s website.