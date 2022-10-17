PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — Rhode Island officials say schools around the state will soon have more access to healthy, locally grown food for students.

The R.I. Department of Environmental Management (DEM) announced Monday a $260,000 grant from the U.S. Department of Agriculture to expand the Rhode Island Farm to School (RIF2S) network.

The network was created to improve children’s nutrition and build a strong relationship between local farms and schools, which officials say is a win for both sides.

“Forging transparent sourcing relationships helps to ensure that local farmers, fishers, and food makers play a significant role in providing nutritious school meals to Rhode Island’s students,” Farm Fresh RI Co-Executive Director Jesse Rye said in a news release. “Local food in schools contributes to a more resilient supply chain that is better for the environment and bolsters local economies.”

“We are thrilled to work together with our partners to expand Rhode Island Farm to School and bring nutritious meals to all children, regardless of their ZIP code,” Education Commissioner Angélica Infante-Green said.

State officials said in addition to expanding the network of farmers, fishers and food producers, the funding will be used to hire a “farm and sea to school coordinator” and develop a “road map” for improving access to local food and agricultural education.

