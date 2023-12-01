(WPRI) — Researchers at the University of New Hampshire Veterinary Diagnostic Laboratory (NHVDL) may have found a major clue into the mysterious respiratory syndrome illness affecting hundreds of dogs.

Using genetic sequencing of samples from 70 dogs in Rhode Island, Massachusetts and New Hampshire over the last two years, researchers say they identified a small portion of the genome of a previously uncharacterized bacteria that may be causing the illness.

“Researchers believe the bacterium may be host-adapted and potentially part of the dog microbiome and has recently developed the capacity to cause disease,” the report said.

David Needle, senior veterinary pathologist at NHVDL, has been investigating the mysterious disease for almost a year.

He notes that there is still a lot of work to do to verify the discovery, but the early findings are encouraging, and potentially game-changing.

Researchers hope that identifying the bacterium can lead to determining the right treatment for infected dogs.

Because of the discovery, UNH researchers are now getting samples from other states impacted by the mysterious illness. This will allow the team to provide a more specific test for the potential pathogen.

Symptoms of infection in dogs include a cough that can linger for several weeks, runny eyes, and sneezing. If your pet starts to show any of those signs, experts say it’s best to take them to the vet.